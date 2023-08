'We're all terrified': Telford pensioners crying out for a new landlord over a year after firm collapsed into administration

Elderly residents of park homes in Telford are crying out for a new owner to buy the site after spending more than a year with the business in administration.

A picture from earlier this year when residents of Breton Park in Muxton were campaigning to get help for their off-grid energy bills Breton Park Residential Homes crashed into administration on July 27, 2022, with outstanding creditor claims of nearly £3 million, according to official documents filed with Companies House.