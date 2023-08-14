Man helped by firefighters and ambulance after lorry tips and sheds load in Telford

The lorry tipped and shed its load on the roadside

The blue lorry toppled over and shed its load at a bend in Hadley Park at about 2.45pm.

Three fire crews, West Mercia Police officers and the West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) have all attended. The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log said one male has been left in the care of ambulance personnel.

The fire service said: "Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford and Wellington. An Operations officer was in attendance.

"Also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service and the police.

"This incident involved one HGV lorry that had over turned, incident was left in hands of the police who will arrange recovery, one male in care of ambulance."