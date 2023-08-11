Police appeal for help to find missing Telford teenager Callum

Callum, 16, has not been seen since he left his home in Woodside, Telford, yesterday around 3pm.
A spokesman for Telford Police said: "He is 6ft 2in with dark brown hair which is shaved at the back. Callum was last seen wearing black Nike slides with black tracksuit bottoms, a dark blue Nike jacket and a white T-shirt.
"If you have seen Callum or know of his location, please contact investigating officers by e-mail DL-GCID@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 01952 214612.
"People can also anonymously contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their online form: crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously."