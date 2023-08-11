Police appeal for help to find missing Telford teenager Callum

Police say Callum has not been seen since 3pm yesterday.

Callum, 16, has not been seen since he left his home in Woodside, Telford, yesterday around 3pm.

A spokesman for Telford Police said: "He is 6ft 2in with dark brown hair which is shaved at the back. Callum was last seen wearing black Nike slides with black tracksuit bottoms, a dark blue Nike jacket and a white T-shirt.

"If you have seen Callum or know of his location, please contact investigating officers by e-mail DL-GCID@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 01952 214612.