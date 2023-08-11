Best and worst: Doctors' surgeries in Telford and Wrekin rated in survey

Wellington Road Surgery in Newport had the best overall satisfaction rating in Telford. Picture: Google

NHS England have published the results of their GP Patient Survey 2023 which asked residents for their views on their experiences of GP surgeries across Telford and Wrekin.

The survey was split into categories which included: the ease of getting through on the phone, helpful receptionists, easy to use website, experience of making appointments, satisfaction with appointment times, how often patients see or speak to their preferred GP, how confident patients were of the healthcare professional they saw and their overall satisfaction rate.

Wellington Road Surgery in Newport came out on top in the survey with an 85 per cent overall satisfaction rating.

Court Street Medical Practice in Madeley was close behind with an 83 per cent rating and Linden Hall Surgery in Newport was also highly rated with an 82 per cent score.

At the other end of the spectrum Wellington Medical Practice received the lowest satisfaction rating with 42 per cent.

Also receiving ratings below the 50 per cent mark was Charlton Medical Practice (45 per cent) and Donnington Medical Practice (49 per cent).

Results

Percentage of overall satisfaction from patients from highest to lowest across GPs in Telford & Wrekin:

Wellington Road Surgery, Newport – 85 per cent

Court Street Medical Practice, Madeley – 83 per cent

Linden Hall Surgery, Newport – 82 per cent

Hollinswood Surgery – 76 per cent

Ironbridge Medical Practice – 70 per cent

Woodside Medical Practice – 70 per cent

Stirchley Medical Practice – 61 per cent

Teldoc, Malinslee Surgery – 57 per cent

Dawley Medical Practice – 53 per cent

Donnington Medical Practice – 49 per cent

Charlton Medical Practice – 45 per cent

Wellington Medical Practice – 42 per cent

When patients were asked how easy it was getting through on the phone Court Street Medical Practice came out on top with a 80 per cent rating, while Charlton Medical Practice came out bottom with a 5 per cent score.

Linden Hall Surgery in Newport was found to have the most helpful receptionist coming out with a 90 per cent rating.

Scoring highest in the easiest to use website category was Court Street Medical Practice (89 per cent), while Dawley Medical Practice was rated the hardest to use website (31 per cent).

Court Street Medical Practice also came out on top in the experience of making an appointment category (72.97 per cent) and bottom in the category was Donnington Medical Practice (24.95 per cent).

In the satisfaction with appointment times category Court Street Medical Practice was the highest rated (70 per cent), while patients at Charlton and Dawley Medical Practices were least satisfied (25 per cent).

When asked how often patients see or speak to their GP clearly coming out on top was Wellington Road Surgery in Newport with a 65 per cent score. Four doctors in the borough scored less than 10 per cent with Dawley and Wellington Medical Practices scoring 5 per cent.