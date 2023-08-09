Staff at residential home placed in special measures already working through action plan

Birkdale Residential Home

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated Birkdale Residential Home inadequate.

However it said there were some positive areas of care.

The manager of the home said that an action plan was in place with about 50 per cent of the actions already addressed.

Fran Louise (crr) manager, said the rating was very disappointing and said the home was working with Telford and Wrekin Council, infection control and health and safety to work through the action plan.

Birkdale Residential Home, run by The Keepings Limited, provides accommodation and personal care to older people, some of whom are living with dementia.

The inspection was carried out as part of CQC’s continual checks on the safety and quality of healthcare services. Placing the home in special measures means it will be kept under review and there will be a re-inspection to check for significant improvements.

Andy Brand, CQC deputy director of operations in the Midlands, said: “When we inspected Birkdale Residential Home, it was disappointing to see a deterioration in the quality of care being provided. Leaders need to prioritise making swift improvements, particularly around the overall safety and cleanliness of the service.

“We saw hazardous chemicals in unlabelled bottles in communal areas which posed a risk to people, particularly those who were living with dementia.

“In addition, hot pipes weren’t covered, and people could easily access the hot water storage and boiler areas, which placed them at risk of scalds or burns.

“We saw visible dirt on kitchen equipment, doors and walls and some radiators were rusty with old food debris behind them.

“However, we did see some positive areas of care. People we spoke with said they had a positive relationship with the management team who they found to be accessible and engaging. Staff also told us the registered manager was supportive and their opinions were welcomed and valued.

“We will continue to monitor the service closely to ensure significant improvements are made. If we are not assured people are receiving safe care, we will not hesitate to take further enforcement action to ensure people are receiving the high standard of care they deserve.”

The manager said the families of residents in the home had been supportive and said staff had been working hard to address the changes needed.

"We have had meetings with families and they have been very understanding. We are now waiting for builders to start work on some of the areas of the home," she said.

Inspectors found people were at risk of exposure to infectious illness as the provider failed to ensure appropriate infection prevention and control practices were being followed.

The management team and provider failed to keep themselves up to date with best practice in health and social care.

However people were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and the provider supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests.