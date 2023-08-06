'Large group of youths' reported to police for antisocial behaviour in Lawley

Officers say a large group of youths have been "very disruptive" to residents late in the evenings and have caused damage to the Glendale play park in Lawley.

Police have asked anyone who might have information about those involved to contact the local policing team at lawleyandoverdale.snt@westmercia.police.uk.

PCSO Mark Bailey for Lawley and Overdale Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Antisocial behaviour covers a wide range of unacceptable activity that causes harm to an individual, to their community or to their environment.

"This could be an action by someone else that leaves you feeling alarmed, harassed or distressed. It also includes fear of crime or concern for public safety, public disorder or public nuisance."

Examples of antisocial behaviour include vandalism, graffiti, fly-posting, environmental damage and inconsiderate use of vehicles.

"If you are experiencing problems with anti-social behaviour, or have any concerns about it, or other community safety issues, you should contact your local council or report this to us online," PCSO Bailey added.

"In an emergency, if you or your property are at risk or a crime is in progress, call 999.