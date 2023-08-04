Plans to convert office space into a new exhibition and banqueting hall in Telford thrown out

Excellency Midlands in Stafford Park have had plans refused for a second new exhibition and banqueting hall. Picture: Google Maps

Proposals for the Excellency Midlands site in Stafford Park would have seen the building’s first floor converted to match the existing exhibition hall facility on the ground floor.

The new banquet hall would have provided a maximum capacity of 314 guests.

However, the Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning department have fully refused the plans claiming that the proposals would result in ‘overdevelopment of the site’.

The original warehouse and oriental style office building were built in the mid-1990s, before the ground floor was converted into an exhibition and banquet hall in the late 2010s.

Applicant Mohammad Jaberansari wanted to converted two unused office areas on the first floor of the building into an additional exhibition and banquet hall including associated waiting areas. The application was also for retrospective planning permission, for an external service corridor to the existing wedding hall.

“Following the success of the existing exhibition and banquet hall, the proposal aim is to create a second facility to increase capacity, and flexibility of facilities available for the operation of the business,” said the applicant in their design and access statement.

The proposal included a new service stair access to the main kitchen, and storage space. Guest access from ground level would have been via a new feature staircase, as well as a single existing lift. There was also planned to be a new external fire escape bridge.

“The proposals are unlikely to create noise disturbances,” added the access statement. “The exhibition and banquet hall will not serve alcohol, this will reduce disorderly behaviour.

“The site isn’t located in a noise sensitive area, such as a residential street. It is in an industrial estate, it is unlikely neighbours will be disturbed, especially into the evening as most staff would have left.”

The site has a total of 239 parking spaces, including four designated accessible spaces, with parking on the north, east and south sides of the building.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s highways department objected to the plans stating that the total floor area proposed would require 330 parking spaces – a shortfall in 91 spots.

Hollinswood & Randlay Parish Council also objected to the proposals highlighting parking concerns and the ‘on-going concerns regarding late night activities such as the fireworks’.

In rejecting the plans, the council’s planning officer concluded: “The local planning authority considers that the principle of development is not acceptable as the additional banqueting and exhibition hall floor space would represent an overdevelopment of the site.

“Furthermore, the economic benefits would not outweigh the harms to social and environmental sustainability.