Party fundraiser launched to get clubbing Telford pensioner to Ibiza

The 74-year-old said his secret is having a ‘disco nap’ in the afternoon before hitting it hard on the dancefloor all night long

Telford pensioner Robert Johnson has been described as having a clubbing schedule that would “terrify a 21-year-old”. The 74-year-old said the secret to staying up all night is an afternoon “disco nap”.

Originally from Birkenhead, Robert was employed as a DJ at Liverpool’s Cabin Club in the 1970s, but his musical tastes took a dramatic turn when he was introduced to dance music in his 40s – and got hooked.

In 2007, at the age of 58, Robert embarked on his first Ibiza adventure. Falling in love with the music scene, he said he felt at home amid the like-minded party-goers.

“Ibiza became my second home,” Robert said. “The atmosphere, the music, and the camaraderie with fellow music lovers made it an unforgettable experience.”

Five years ago Robert had to halt his annual excursions to the party island due to financial constraints, but his dedication to the dancefloor made him an unforgettable character in clubs across the country.

His passion and spirit were soon recognised by the founder of Hedkandi, Mark Doyle, who has launched a fundraiser to fly Robert back to Ibiza for a night at the brand’s nightspot Es Paradise on August 26.

Robert Johnson is renowned for having a clubbing schedule that would ‘terrify a 21-year-old’

Mark said: “Robert is a true legend and an inspiration to all of us. Age is no barrier when it comes to having fun and enjoying life.

“We want to ensure that Robert’s love for Ibiza continues to shine, and we encourage everyone to contribute to this once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

The campaign has raised over £2,400 raised so far. The organiser said additional funds will be used to extend Robert’s trip, with the remaining amount donated to various cat charities in Ibiza, due to Robert’s passion for feline friends.