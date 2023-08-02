Van driver accused of killing Telford woman has case sent to crown court

A Telford van driver accused of killing a 73-year-old woman by careless driving by has been told the case is so serious it will be heard at crown court.

Telford magistrates court

Justin Jones, 43, of Barkers Court in Madeley, is accused of causing the death of retired classroom assistant Susan Beech following a collision with her Vauxhall Astra while he was driving his Renault Master in Halesfield 1 on December 16 last year.

Despite the best efforts of medics, the pensioner later died at Princess Royal Hospital, Telford.

District Judge Ian Barnes sitting at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday told Jones that the offence was "too serious" to be heard at the magistrates court.

The judge adjourned the case until August 29, when Jones is to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

He was granted unconditional bail.

