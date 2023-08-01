Man allegedly caught letting his dog foul outside shops in daylight - council appeals for information

A screengrab from the Telford & Wrekin Council video

Telford and Wrekin Council has appealed for information and has asked people who recognise the man or the dog call an incident line.

A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said: "Our CCTV camera caught the owner allowing the dog to foul and did not clear it up from the carpark outside of the Severn Hospice charity shop in Hadley."

The man, wearing a grey baseball cap and a distinctive T-shirt was later seen walking on the other side of the road from a Greggs shop and glancing in the direction of the camera.

The council says everyone has legal duty to clean up after their dog if it has fouled in a public place - and ‘no poo bags’ is not a reasonable excuse. The council gives poo bags away at a multitude of locations in the borough.

"We hand out thousands of poop scoop bags free of charge across the borough," said the council spokesperson. "In Hadley you can grab them from Gladstone Vets and Hadley Learning Community and help keep your local area clean."

All the locations are here: www.telford.gov.uk/info/20482/street_care_and_cleaning/97/dog_fouling

Members of the public have been asked to call 𝟬𝟭𝟵𝟱𝟮 𝟯𝟴𝟴𝟴𝟬𝟬 and quote 'Hadley dog foul' with information that might help the council locate them - and says you can do this anonymously if you wish.