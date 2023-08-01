Telford escape room company announces new Blood on the Clocktower immersive game

Clockwork Escapes

Visitors to Clockwork Escapes, at Unit F5, Halesfield, Telford, can expect to navigate a world of "deception", "intrigue" and "cunning" in the new immersive game.

Created by The Pandemonium Institute, the game challenges players to unravel mysteries, identify allies, and root out the traitors among them.

It features intricate storytelling and every game presents a unique experience so no two sessions are alike.

The owner of Clockwork Escapes, known professionally as Professor Clockwork, said: "I’m incredibly excited to open the new Blood on the Clocktower experience within Clockwork Escapes.

"People have been telling me for years that they want to return to Clockwork’s more often, but you can only really play each escape room once.

"Having an experience like Blood on the Clocktower, which is different every time you play, allows people to come back and see me again and again, which is wonderfully refreshing.

"The trick, of course, is that seven years ago it was very difficult to get people to try escape rooms for the first time, no-one knew what they were. Now they’re commonplace and well understood.

"Blood on the Clocktower is something very new and different, so that struggle of getting people to try something outside of their comfort zone, once again, is an exciting challenge.

"As with anything, it’s a snowball effect: once the first few people find they love it, and they have so far, then word will spread. I can’t wait."

The game takes two hours to complete and takes place on Sunday nights only.