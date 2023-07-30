Telford mum juggles looking after brood of six with preparing for beauty competition final

Kelly with, from left to right: Rocco, 5; Skyla-Rose, 4; Oakley, 1; Kylo,2; and Blaise, 9

Kelly, 34, Telford, has won through to the finals of the UK Calendar Girls competition.

She said getting into the nationwide competition has been a welcome confidence boost after a relationship break up.

Now Kelly is looking forward to the final on August 16 and is hoping people will go online and vote for her.

So admitted that her self confidence hit rock bottom earlier this year.

"I remember crying in Home Bargains wondering how I could cope on my own and how I could afford the ever rising food prices," she said.

"Then I saw the competition advertised and thought I had nothing to lose."

Friend, Matthew Everington, from Bliss Photography offered to help Kelly with some photos to send into the competition and Kelly said she was delighted when picked to go along to the casting day in Birmingham.

"My Dad, bless him, looked after the children for me and I had a great day having my make up and hair done for the three outfit photoshoots. It was lovely as I went to a wedding party straight afterwards as well."

Now she has been chosen as one of 80 finalists from across the UK.

"I am the only person from Shropshire in the finals," she said.

"We are looking at a possible bus to take people to the event in Bristol on August 16. They can buy tickets directly on line."

Kelly is also appealing to people to vote for her through the UK Calendar Girls website and for any business who would like to sponsor her to get in touch through email, kellyhmurphy80@gmail.com.

"I've made some lovely friends by taking part in the competition," she said.

Life looking after six children aged between 14 and one, is, Kelly admits, challenging.

"I have two girls and four boys," she said.