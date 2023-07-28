Family's pain over death of devoted Telford mother found 10 days after going missing

Sebrena Clough

Sebrena Jean Cheryl Clough, aged 38, went missing on March 17 this year, and her disappearance sparked widespread appeals in the news and on social media.

A police hunt took place, but Ms Clough was not found until 10 days later in woodland near Madeley Court Hotel - minutes from her home in Waltondale, Woodside, Telford.

Her partner, Brynley Evans, and sister Zoe Coad spoke to the Shropshire Star shortly after Ms Clough's inquest at Shirehall, Shrewsbury.

"She was a fantastic mother," Mr Evans said. "She'd give you the last pound in her purse or the shirt off her back. She always put everyone else first.

"She loved her music. She knew the words to everything."

Ms Coad added: "There wasn't a better person you could meet."

However, after hearing that a pathologist suspected Ms Clough died shortly after she went missing, her loved ones told of their hurt that her body was not found for so long.

"They had helicopters and sniffer dogs out searching for her and she was only minutes from home," said Mr Evans. "We don't think if she'd been found sooner she'd have been found alive, but she was left out there for 10 days."

Ms Clough's inquest was told that a member of the public called police on March 27 after finding a female in the woodland. Paramedics and the police were sent to the scene and she was confirmed dead at 2.35pm. Police were satisfied that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding Ms Clough's death.

A post-mortem report found that Ms Clough, who was born in Burnley, Lancashire, but grew up in Telford, and was a housewife, had taken morphine and dihydrocodeine. She had left notes which were "entirely consistent with her intention to kill herself". Her family members struggled to contain their tears as details were read.

A pathologist concluded that it is likely Ms Clough died very shortly after she disappeared, and her death certificate will state she died "on or around March 17".

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, recorded a conclusion of suicide.