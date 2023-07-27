Vehicle crashes into old bank in village high street

A structural engineer was sent out after a vehicle crashed into an old bank on a village high street.

The crash happened at the old Lloyds bank in High Street, Albrighton at around 11am, with damage caused to the front of the building. Nobody was trapped in the vehicle and the ambulance service was not called.

Firefighters taped off the area, with plans for a Shropshire Council structural engineer to organise safety fencing around the building.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 11.09am on Thursday, July 27, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Albrighton. One vehicle in collision with front of building, no persons trapped, crews made vehicle safe. Structural engineer also in attendance."

Two fire engines including the rescue tender were mobilised from Albrighton and Telford Central stations. An operations officer was in attendance.

