Best of Telford's talent to appear on new Channel 4 TV show

Dale Oliver

The event, which will take place on Saturday evening, will be filmed by Channel 4 for a new programme called Double the Money.

Sue Perkins is hosting the TV show where ordinary people are challenged over several weeks to go out into the world and double their money.

Contestants have complete freedom on how to spend their starting pot and must come up with strategies to turn their initial sum into a fortune.

However, contestants are eliminated if they come up with the same idea twice.

Dale Oliver from Telford is appearing in the show and this weekend's event is just one of many that he's already taken part in.

He said: "We've held auditions and have come up with some great acts to entertain Telford from singers, gymnasts and martial artists.

"We have a young and older Elvis, Adele, a gymnast, KMA martial arts school in Madeley and many more.

"These are all at the top of their field, the winner will be chosen by the audience and will be crowned Telford's Greatest Talent. This is a family event and will be epic."

The event will take place on Saturday, July 29 from 6pm until 11pm at Casey's Venues, Cordingley Hall, Wellington Rd, Donnington, Telford TF2 8JS.