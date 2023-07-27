Test Match Special's Jonathan 'Aggers' Agnew to take to the stage for Telford show

Jonathan Agnew MBE will be appearing at Telford Theatre.

Jonathan 'Aggers' Agnew MBE will be at Telford Theatre in Oakengates on Wednesday, September 27.

Agnew, a renowned cricket commentator, and for many the voice of test match cricket, has been performing the "Evening with Aggers" shows since the home Ashes series of 2013.

Promoters for the event said people could look forward to a "fascinating" and "entertaining" evening – with the audience also able to ask their own questions via Twitter.

A spokesman for Telford Theatre said: "Evenings with Aggers are always fun, fiery and full of surprises.

"They are fascinating, entertaining, no-holds-barred evenings for cricket fans and non-lovers of the game alike and there are an opportunities for the audience to tweet Aggers with their own questions."

Prior to taking up the microphone Agnew was a fast bowler with Leicestershire, and played three tests for England.

The show sees the broadcasting legend recount tales from a highly entertaining career on the field and in the box.

A spokesman for the venue said: "With film footage, audio clips and photographs on our big screen, audiences are treated to great sporting action, hilarious anecdotes and brilliant Boycott-baiting wind-ups."