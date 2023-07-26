New Telford eye hospital opens to NHS patients with aim to cut waiting times

SpaMedica, Telford. Photo: SpaMedica

SpaMedica – one of the country’s largest providers of NHS cataract surgery – is welcoming new patients to the site at Titan House on Euston Park, Telford.

The aim of the centre is to help cut waiting times for patients requiring treatment to improve their vision.

And the new hospital will offer appointments to patients in two to four weeks, compared to a national target of 18 weeks.

SpaMedica will also offer a free transport service to and from the hospital, for patients who may find it difficult to travel.

Hospital manager, Debbie Allmark, said: “Our team of skilled surgeons and healthcare professionals are all set to deliver the best possible care to patients in Telford and the surrounding areas.

"We know the enormous difference these procedures can make, restoring patients’ independence and helping them get back to the hobbies, activities and lives they love.

“We’re delighted to be working in partnership with the NHS to reduce local waiting lists and ensure patients who need cataract surgery or YAG laser capsulotomy can easily access high-quality treatment, within a much shorter than average timeframe.”

Telford is the 49th SpaMedica site in the UK, with other eye hospitals including Poole and Gloucester.

To date, 32 SpaMedica hospitals have been inspected by the CQC – 12 (37.5 per cent) have received an ‘outstanding’ rating, with 20 (62.5 per cent) achieving ‘good’.