Death of woman with one tooth who choked on food at Telford care home was 'accidental'

Shirehall Shrewsbury

An inquest heard that retired cook Eileen Endersby, who only had one tooth left, had choked after eating pasty and chips at the Bennett's House care home in Woodside, Telford, on May 30.

Senior coroner John Ellery was told last week that the Care Quality Commission had not identified a history of problems and Mrs Endersby had been living at the care home for three years.

But Mr Ellery was told that the CQC had looked at there being no mention of an oral care plan. Mrs Endersby was described as a "very strong-willed person" who had lost all but one of her teeth.

Members of the family at the inquest held at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury, were told that coroner's officer Michael Caesar-Homden would write to the CQC to make sure that the issue was taken forward.

Mr Ellery concluded that Mrs Endersby's death had been accidental.

The home is run by GreenSquareAccord, which offered its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mrs Endersby.

A spokesperson said: “We would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Eileen Endersby following her death.