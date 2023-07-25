Telford council boss urges caution in deciding where new homes are built

Councillor Shaun Davies

Commenting on the Government’s announcement of an expansion of permitted development rights, Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies, who is also chair of the Local Government Association, said some premises were sometimes not suitable for housing.

Housing minister Michael Gove said a change in planning laws would pave the way for more home extensions and conversions of shops into houses in England in efforts to address the housing crisis.

He said new rules will be drawn up to give greater freedoms to carry out property extensions and to open up lofts, and new flexibilities will be introduced to allow shops and similar premises to be turned into living spaces.

Councillor Davies said: “There is no doubt that we need more homes as well as to reinvigorate our high streets and town centres. However, premises such as offices, barns, and shops are not always suitable for housing.

“Further expanding permitted development rights risks creating poor quality residential environments that negatively impact people’s health and wellbeing, as well as a lack of affordable housing or suitable infrastructure.

“It is disappointing that the Government have ignored their own commissioned research that concluded that homes converted through a planning application process deliver higher quality homes than those converted via permitted development rights. The proposals are also at odds with their ambitions to give local communities greater control over developments where they live.