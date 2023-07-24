Only 'handful' of drivers obey speed limit in place outside Telford school where three-year-old was injured

Picture: Telford Police

Earlier this month a three year old girl was taken to hospital with injuries described as 'life threatening' after being hit by a car on Castlefields Way, near to the junction with Willow Bank, at Aqueduct, Telford, on July 6.

Police with the Dawley and Malinslee Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out a speed survey last week at Castlefields Way, Aqueduct.

The survey was done near the pedestrian crossing during the primary school start time period, whilst the advisory 20mph was in place. Officers said they thanked a handful of motorists for travelling below 20mph and advised everyone to adhere to the advisory speed limit during school times.

A spokesperson for Telford Police said: "This advisory speed limit is in place to safeguard parents and their young children heading to and from the school.

"The average recorded speed during this time period was 27mph, with some motorists travelling at speeds as high as 39mph.