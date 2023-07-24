Council vows to keep cracking down after taxi driver caught in sting

A Telford taxi driver was fined after being caught in a council sting

Kobina Badu, 42, was caught plying for hire in a joint operation by Telford and Wrekin Council’s licensing team and City of Wolverhampton Council in November 2022.

Plying for hire is the act of picking up passengers that have not pre-booked with their operator, thus invalidating insurance.

Mr Badu was licensed by City of Wolverhampton Council but illegally picked up undercover officers in Telford and Wrekin.

Mr Badu of Majestic Way, Aqueduct, Telford appeared before Telford Magistrates Court and admitted the charges.

The court issued a conditional discharge for six months and Mr Badu was ordered to pay £576 and had six penalty points added to his driving licence. The taxi licence is now subject to review and may be revoked.

Now, the council has said it will not hesitate to bring court proceedings against others who break the law.

Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader of Telford & Wrekin Council and cabinet member for homes and enforcement said: “These cases show Telford & Wrekin Council is determined to keep cracking down on taxi drivers who break the law and potentially put passengers at risk.

“Plying for hire is a serious offence. It means that if a driver has picked up a fare that has not been pre-booked and they are involved in an accident, they will not have valid insurance.

“We know most licensed drivers operate legitimately but there are those who think they can make extra money by ignoring the rules.

“The council will continue to tackle plying for hire by carrying out operations. We will not hesitate to bring court proceedings which could lead to a driver paying a fine and having their licence suspended. It’s not worth the risk.”