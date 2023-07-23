Fire, police and ambulance respond to Saturday night crash in Telford

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Saturday night

Fire, police and ambulance services were all dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Dawley, Telford at around 9.42pm on Saturday.

The incident, which occurred on Finger Road, saw a single vehicle leave the road and come to a rest on its side.

A spokesperson from Shropshire Fire and Rescue said one male had gotten himself out of the vehicle and was in the care of ambulance staff.

Fire crews worked to make the vehicle safe, and left the incident with police and ambulance.