Thomas Telford Multi-Academy Trust plans to build new primary school at East Priorslee residential development

Thomas Telford School

Thomas Telford School has proposed to build a new two-storey primary school at the centre of the Miller Homes East Priorslee residential development on Castle Farm Way.

The new Thomas Telford Primary Free School will offer two forms of entry each year and provide 420 primary school places as well as 26 nursery places.

Details of the plans can be found on the contractor’s website, REDS10, and the academy will be delivered in collaboration with the Department for Education, the Thomas Telford Multi Academy Trust and the School.

The development includes the following features: a two-storey school building, soft and hard external play areas, soccer pitches and tennis courts and a habitat area.

Sir Kevin Satchwell, headmaster of Thomas Telford School said: “The Primary Free School that we intend to build and bring into the Thomas Telford Multi Academy Trust (TTMAT), is planned to open in September 2025.

“In time, it will provide a great opportunity for just over 400 children to join the School.

“We already have Redhill Primary School in TTMAT and this will be our second primary school in Priorslee.

“This will create opportunities for the two schools to work collaboratively under the guidance of Claire Whiting, the current Head at Redhill Primary Academy.

“Redhill is highly popular with parents and the children who live in Priorslee.

“The new Free Primary School will provide the same high-quality start to the educational journey for the children that join the School, in a ‘state of the art’ learning environment.

“Claire has had a strong influence on the design of the building, and she has used her vast experience to ensure attention has been given to every detail.

“There are exciting times ahead for the new school and we eagerly await the outcome of the planning application.”

A public consultation event was held at Redhill Primary School last week regarding the plans.