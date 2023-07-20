Telford nursing home sports day gets the backing of Paralympian Mickey

Mickey Bushell MBE, who topped the podium at the London Games in 2012 and also won silver in Beijing in 2008, dropped into Telford Hall, in Bryce Way, on Tuesday.
The home, run by Sandstone Care Group, was holding a sports day for its residents and the 100-metre champion was on hand to give out the trophies and medals to the winners.
Despite the poor weather, the rain saw the residents compete in a range of activities including a wheelchair egg and spoon race and even a tug-o-war against the staff..
Mickey said: "It’s great to see residents happy and active even on such a rainy day."
The sports day was organised by activities co-ordinator Maria Armstrong who said: "It has been amazing to see our residents taking part, happy and smiling."