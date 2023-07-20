Telford nursing home sports day gets the backing of Paralympian Mickey

Published:

A Telford nursing home that organised a sports day for its residents this week got the backing of Paralympics gold medallist.

Mickey with staff and residents of Telford Hall
Mickey with staff and residents of Telford Hall

Mickey Bushell MBE, who topped the podium at the London Games in 2012 and also won silver in Beijing in 2008, dropped into Telford Hall, in Bryce Way, on Tuesday.

The home, run by Sandstone Care Group, was holding a sports day for its residents and the 100-metre champion was on hand to give out the trophies and medals to the winners.

The staff at Telford Hall even tried their hand at tug-o-war

Despite the poor weather, the rain saw the residents compete in a range of activities including a wheelchair egg and spoon race and even a tug-o-war against the staff..

Mickey said: "It’s great to see residents happy and active even on such a rainy day."

One of the winning residents with his medal presented by Mickey Bushell MBE
Mickey with the staff ofTelford Hall

The sports day was organised by activities co-ordinator Maria Armstrong who said: "It has been amazing to see our residents taking part, happy and smiling."

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

