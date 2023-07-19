Plans for drive-thru restaurant or coffee shop on Shropshire industrial estate withdrawn

Plans have been withdrawn for a drive-thru restaurant or coffee shop to be built in a Shropshire industrial estate, after facing opposition from the council’s planning development team.

Plans have been withdrawn for a drive-thru restaurant or coffee shop at PR House in Hortonwood. Picture: Google Maps
Plans have been withdrawn for a drive-thru restaurant or coffee shop at PR House in Hortonwood. Picture: Google Maps

Proposals were submitted in November for the development at PR House in Hortonwood, with the applicant stating that the ‘most common scenario’ would be for a franchise of a national chain to move into the building.

