Plans for drive-thru restaurant or coffee shop on Shropshire industrial estate withdrawn

Plans have been withdrawn for a drive-thru restaurant or coffee shop to be built in a Shropshire industrial estate, after facing opposition from the council’s planning development team.
Proposals were submitted in November for the development at PR House in Hortonwood, with the applicant stating that the ‘most common scenario’ would be for a franchise of a national chain to move into the building.