Classic cinema celebration taking over square this weekend

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

To celebrate a screening of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the Wellington Orbit community cinema, in Telford, is welcoming the iconic car from the classic film on Saturday.

From 10am to 4pm it will be on display in the square, outside the cinema, which will be hosting multiple screenings of the film throughout the day.

As part of the day the cinema is also welcoming members of TADLOP (Telford and District Light Operatic Players) – who will be there as main characters from the classic film.

They will also be performing on stage as part of the event, singing memorable songs from the film, while the day will also include a dance show from students of the Fusion Film & Stage School.

Damian Breeze, general manager of Wellington Orbit, said: “We are thrilled to bring the enchantment of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to Wellington. This event is a celebration of cinema, art and community spirit, and we can’t wait to see the entire community come together to create lasting memories.”

The community cinema has hosted a number of other successful events to coincide with previous screenings, including welcoming a DeLorean for its showing of Back to the Future.