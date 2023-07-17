'Unacceptable!' Telford and Wrekin Council accused of ‘shutting down debate’

Addenbrooke House the home of Telford & Wrekin Council. Picture: Google Maps

Cllr Steve Bentley, ward councillor for Ercall Magna, said that residents were invited by Telford & Wrekin Council to a meeting and asked for their council representative to go with them.

“When they arrived the representative was asked to leave,” said cllr Bentley. “I found that unacceptable.”

He said that the motion wasn’t tabled to criticise council officers and the event had taken place prior to the council’s annual general meeting (May 25).

Cllr Bentley then read out the Local Government Association’s job description of a councillor which included keeping residents informed about issues that affect them, responding to queries and investigating their concerns.

“You can do that when you’ve not had the answers yourself,” added cllr Bentley. “That needs to be addressed.

“I’ve been in two administrations so I know how this works, it’s led from the top down. I would never condemn officers for following what is perceived to be the direction of the administration.”

Cllr Bentley wanted councillors to agree respect for each other, effective communication, constructive debate, responses to emails directed at specific individuals and asked that every employee of the authority know who the elected members are.

Conservative leader Andrew Eade said that the way the council had dealt with motions from his party have been a ‘symptom of a wider issue, trying to shutdown debate’.

Cllr Eade added that the Labour run council had also stopped full opposition briefings which used to allow them to scrutinise policies and question council officers directly.

“Any policy criticism or challenge to cabinet you shut down very quickly,” said cllr Eade. “Refusing to allow elected members into meetings with their own residents takes the biscuit.

“I don’t blame council officers but fully hold this administration to account. There are important principals at stake here.

“There is an issue here about information being withheld, the administration runs the council, the administration is responsible. There is a continual and similar process that is happening here time after time when that information, briefings and opportunity to challenge the administration is being taken away from us altogether. That is not democratic.”

Labour councillor and cabinet member for enforcement Richard Overton brought an amended version of the motion to the council which he said recognised the ‘anger and frustration’ of the elected members while recognising the work of the ‘good officers and staff’ at the council.

The amended motion gave an ‘absolute guarantee’ that such an incident wouldn’t happen again and councillors ‘would not be prevented’ from speaking on behalf of their constituents.

“In our working life we all make errors of judgement or mistakes, it’s quite an eye opener that this could then be brought to a public meeting,” said cllr Overton.

Cllr Bentley said he ‘couldn’t see the point’ of the amendment and said it took away the ability to take on board the recommendations he had put forward.

He added that since the incident had been brought to light, others had come forward and had experienced the same things.

Council leader Shaun Davies praised council staff who he said were working in ‘hugely difficult circumstances as budgets go down and demand goes up’.

Cllr Davies said an apology had been offered by council officers and that bringing the matter to full council ‘spoke about the personalities involved’.

“I think I live rent-free in most of their minds,” said cllr Davies. “They (the opposition) can’t do a speech without mentioning me or my title. It’s quite disgusting.

“They come here, take their money each and every month, bash the council, bash council officers, bash council policies, abstain on almost every vote and offer nothing.”

Cllr Helena Morgan said that she was ‘appalled and disgusted’ that they were debating a mistake while Telford & Wrekin residents were struggling with the cost of living.