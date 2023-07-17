Motorcyclist confirmed dead following crash on the A442 near Telford

West Midlands Ambulance Service

Paramedics were called to the A442 at the junction with Upton Stones in Waters Upton near Telford at 00.03am on Sunday, July 16.

The first ambulance arrived on scene in seven minutes and was backed up by a second ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic.

Sadly, despite the paramedics' best efforts, the motorcyclist was confirmed dead at the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews found a motorbike and a car had been involved in a collision.

“The motorcyclist, a man, was in a critical condition and was receiving basic life support from members of the public.

"Ambulance crews immediately took over and began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.