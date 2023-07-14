Councillor wants test results from Ironbridge landfill site made public

An activists' picture of the site boundary

Fears have been raised about the toxicity of waste on the Stoneyhill site in Ironbridge – which was previously run by chemical manufacturer Monsanto.

The site, which closed in 1991, was managed by Shropshire County Council and then transferred to Telford & Wrekin Council when the authority formed in 1998.

However, fears have been raised about the site containing toxic waste and Telford & Wrekin Council has recently installed a fence to stop people “unnecessarily” accessing the site.

Bill Thomlinson, councillor for Shawbirch & Dothill, raised residents' concerns at a full council meeting on Thursday night.

He asked what steps will be taken to investigate these concerns and provide assurance to residents that the site is safe.

In reply, Councillor Lee Carter, cabinet member for neighbourhood services, assured residents that ‘extensive and regular monitoring’ of the site was taking place.

He said: “As is commonplace with closed landfill sites such as this, the council, through a specialist contractor, manages it in accordance with legislation set out by government.

“Following a review a decade ago, the council invested approximately £800,000 to upgrade the infrastructure needed to effectively manage the site in accordance with a management plan.

“To provide assurance to this council and residents, I can confirm that extensive and regular monitoring and testing across the site is undertaken to ensure the site remains compliant and we will be really robust with how we do this.”

Councillor Thomlinson then asked that independent test reports were put in the public domain to alleviate fears around the site.

He said: “Given the concerns put to me it would be lovely if the council could then publish any independent reports that it gets from a good independent tester and put those in the public domain, so that everybody can see what those results are.”

Councillor Carter said that since 1998 ‘regular testing and assessment’ had been undertaken by specialist accredited laboratories which are independent.

“Our most recent assessment has been undertaken in the last month as part of our routine management of the former landfill site."