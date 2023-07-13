Neighbourhood development plan up for referendum

Ercall Magna. Picture: Roger Dean

Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet has approved the Ercall Magna neighbourhood development plan to proceed to referendum.

The Ercall Magna Neighbourhood Development Plan establishes a long-term view for the parish.

The plan deals with a wide range of social, economic and environmental matters such as housing, employment, conservation, heritage, transport, environment and landscape.

The referendum will ask voters in the parish whether they want the council to use this neighbourhood development plan to inform planning applications in the Ercall Magna neighbourhood development plan area.

The referendum is expected to take place on September 7, subject to final confirmation.

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader and Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for homes and enforcement said: "We commend the efforts of Ercall Magna Parish Council and their community in developing a plan that reflects local views and addresses future development.

"We are pleased to support local decision making in the parish.”

If more than 50 per cent of the participating voters support the Ercall Magna Neighbourhood Development Plan, Telford & Wrekin Council will proceed to make the plan within eight weeks of the referendum.