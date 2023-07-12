Taxi driver faces losing job for illegally plying for hire

Kobina Badu, 42, agreed to give two undercover Telford & Wrekin Council officers a lift after they approached his Go Carz vehicle near The Parade in Wellington in the early hours of November 27, last year.

Council prosecutor Hafsa Khatun told the town’s magistrates’ court that Badu was licensed by Wolverhampton City Council as a private hire operator, meaning he was only permitted to carry passengers on pre-booked journeys.

Badu pleaded guilty to the offence of plying for hire and another charge of driving with no insurance, as his policy would have been invalidated.

Ms Khatun said the council’s enforcement team had been taking part in a joint operation with West Mercia Police on the night in question.

She told the court the undercover council staff approached Badu’s car at 2.16am, and he agreed to take them to a nearby hotel for £15.

Once in the vehicle, the passengers sent messages to police colleagues to alert them, and Badu was pulled over a few minutes into the journey. He was instructed to follow the police car to the hotel where the operation was based.

During the journey, Ms Khatun said Badu pleaded with the passengers to tell the police they were friends of his.

Upon arriving in the hotel car park, he was questioned and accepted he knew he was not licensed or insured to pick up fares that were not booked.

An email from Badu’s solicitor was read to the court, saying Badu had worked as a taxi driver since coming to the UK in 2017 and had “never done this before”.

It said he was now likely to have his taxi licence revoked, which would have a “significant impact” on his family as he was the sole earner in his household and had four children.

The letter added: “He really regrets his actions. He has never done this before.”

Addressing the magistrates, Badu said he had finished for the night and the hotel was on his route home, so he agreed to take the passengers as he thought they were visitors to the area who did not know the way.

He said: “I am not a bad person.”