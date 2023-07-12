Controversial 5G mast given green light by planners

A 15-metre-high mobile phone mast will be built in Sheridan Way. Picture: Google

Plans have been given prior approval by Telford & Wrekin Council for mobile phone provider Three UK to build a 15-metre-high mast at the junction of Sheridan Way in Sutton Hill – along with ground-based equipment and cabinets.

“There is a specific requirement for an installation at this location to provide the latest 5G services, ensuring that the area of Sutton Hill maintains access to the latest technologies as per the operator’s license and customer obligations,” said the applicant in a statement.

“No alternative, existing installations would provide coverage to this area. Therefore, a new site within the area is required to provide coverage and ensure that there are no coverage holes in the network.

“If the proposal cannot progress this area will be left without sufficient mobile phone coverage and capacity and will not benefit from the most up to date technologies available.”

The applicant added that the 5G antennas ‘must see’ the area they are providing service to in order to send a signal.

“Arguably, the proposed street work monopole in the context of these views would not appear overly dominant within the street scene and over time should become an accepted feature as with other forms of communication, like roads and railways and installations used by other essential public utilities,” the applicant concluded.

“The benefits to residents and visitors by maintaining coverage to the area far outweigh any potential perceived negative impacts. In all these circumstances it is concluded that there is no policy or other objections that would warrant the refusal of planning permission and accordingly permission should be granted for the proposed development.”

Sutton Hill residents said that restrictions were implemented for them around fencing their properties, but the phone mast will be far larger.

They also argued that the mobile phone mast will be too close to properties – including Sheridan Way which is 100 metres from the site.

Fears about the long-term risks of exposure to a 5G mobile phone mast close to their properties were also raised.

One Sheridan Way resident said: “I personally think this would have a negative effect on the value of my property as I wouldn’t buy a property next to such a structure and I am confident that I am not alone in this view.

“I am also concerned about potential health issues this may cause. This is a new technology and the effects of long-term exposure (e.g. ten years) to radiation waves may not yet be apparent.”

Another fear raised by objectors is the fact the mobile phone mast will be positioned closed to Bluebell Park and playing fields.

“We live in probably the best area in Telford, overlooking edge rows, trees & fields,” added another Sheridan Way resident. “I certainly don’t to look out of my window and see an eyesore opposite the junction to our estate.”

Two letters were submitted in support of the application with those arguing that the 5G technology is safe and stating that its position is acceptable.

Jay Powell, from Dawley, added that the 5G technology is needed to allow residents to use the latest mobile phone technology.