Telford family thanks community for support after fire 'destroyed nearly all' of their personal belongings

Premium
By Richard WilliamsTelfordPublished: Comments

A family whose home caught fire at the weekend, have thanked their neighbours, local community and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service for the support they have received.

The scene outside the Hamlet's home on Saturday night
The scene outside the Hamlet's home on Saturday night

Jim Hamlet, 62, was at home with wife Liz, 63 and dog Otis on Saturday night when he heard a bang in their home in Burnell Road in Admaston, near Telford, at around 9.30pm.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News