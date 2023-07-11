Police incident leads to Telford hospital appointments being cancelled

Some appointments at PRH were cancelled as a precaution

Police were called to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford after receiving a call at around 7.40am.

The hospital was briefly locked down but police said that after a "thorough search" no one was found.

The hospital is now open as normal.

One patient had reported attending the hospital for an appointment only to be prevented from entering the building by security guards.

A spokesman for Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which manages the hospital, said some appointments had been cancelled – but that the trust would be rescheduling "as soon as possible".

He said: “We would like to thank our patients for their co-operation and support this morning following a police incident near the Princess Royal Hospital.

"Following advice from police we postponed some patient appointments, and we would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.

"It is now business as usual, and we will be in touch to reschedule any postponed appointments as soon as possible.”

A spokesman for the police said: "At around 7.40am this morning we received a report of an man acting suspiciously close to the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

"Officers attended and conducted a thorough search of the area.