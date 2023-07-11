Telford Balloon Fiesta set to return next month over bank holiday weekend

The 'night glow' at Telford Balloon Fiesta in 2021

The Telford Balloon Fiesta will be taking place at Telford Town Park on the August Bank Holiday weekend – from Friday, August 25 to Sunday, August 27.

The plan for the event will see the Friday night featuring a 'night glow', where the arena is lit up by balloons against the night sky, from around 8.30pm.

The Friday will also include a kids theatre show and a lantern making workshop from 5pm.

Both Saturday and Sunday will see the event taking place from noon to 7.30pm – with balloon launches in the morning and evening dependent on the weather.

The weekend will also include flight themed activities, tethered balloons in the arena on Saturday, donkey rides, a fun fair, a kids activity zone and craft workshops.

Telford & Wrekin Council leader, Councillor Shaun Davies said: “This free event is always a highlight in the event calendar, alongside some of the favourites, we have some new and exciting activities to look forward to.

"There will be stage entertainment, circus skills, flight themed crafts and watch out for Wings Parachute Team who will be dropping in on the Saturday.

"You do not need tickets to come along to any of the Balloon Fiesta and we look forward to seeing you there."

For information visit @TelfordCultureEvents on Facebook or visittelford.co.uk/telfordballoonfiesta.

Last year's fiesta saw record numbers attending but the Saturday was cut short as long queues led to frustrated people trying to climb over fences to get into the venue.

Police, concerned about too many people in the arena and fighting breaking out, ordered the fiesta to close early for the day.