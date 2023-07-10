Food hygiene ratings given to five Telford and Wrekin restaurants - and it's good news for all of them

Premium
TelfordPublished: Comments

Five Telford restaurants have been given the top hygiene rating of five-out-of-five , after a round of inspections by the Food Standards Agency.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant.

Ratings reveal marks handed out in recent visits to the food businesses, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Entertainment
Telford entertainment

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News