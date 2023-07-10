Food hygiene ratings given to five Telford and Wrekin restaurants - and it's good news for all of them

Ratings reveal marks handed out in recent visits to the food businesses, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.
Five Telford restaurants have been given the top hygiene rating of five-out-of-five , after a round of inspections by the Food Standards Agency.
