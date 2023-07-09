No injuries after three homes aflame in village near Telford

Three homes caught fire last night leading four fire engines, police and the air ambulance to scramble to the scene.

The scene at Burnell Road on Saturday night
The scene at Burnell Road on Saturday night

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was called to the properties in Burnell Road in Admaston, near Telford, at around 9.40pm on Saturday following reports of "large amounts of smoke".

Four fire engines were at Burnell Road to tackle the blaze. Photo: SFRS

The fire service despatched four fire engines from Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington.

Also at the scene were the air ambulance and West Mercia Police.

Crews using breathing apparatus had the fire extinguished by 9pm.

A spokesperson for SFRS said there were no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

