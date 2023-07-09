No injuries after three homes aflame in village near Telford

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was called to the properties in Burnell Road in Admaston, near Telford, at around 9.40pm on Saturday following reports of "large amounts of smoke".
The fire service despatched four fire engines from Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington.
Also at the scene were the air ambulance and West Mercia Police.
Crews using breathing apparatus had the fire extinguished by 9pm.
A spokesperson for SFRS said there were no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is being investigated.