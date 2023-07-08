Fire service and police called out to house fire incident

The fire service attended a blaze at a home in Telford this morning.

Two crews attended the incident.

Two crews and an operations officer were dispatched to the incident on Charles Street, at around 7.15am.

The teams used breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and a covering jet to deal with the incident – reportedly a small fire within the property.

Police were also present at the scene, with the fire service having concluded their work before 9am.

