Plans for nine new homes on the site of former Telford kennels

The plans would see nine new homes built on the site of the former cattery and kennels in Lightmoor

Plans have been submitted to build nine houses on the site of the former Haven Boarding Kennels & Cattery, in Lightmoor, Telford.

The plans, submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council, are for a five-bedroom detached property as well as three-bedroom detached and semi-detached homes.

The site has been used for the boarding of cats and dogs since 1985 but has been left vacant resulting in the housing plans.

Development plans were put forward last year before being withdrawn and resubmitted with a further ecology report and amendments to the highway access and parking.

The development will see the original buildings demolished and use existing access on Lightmoor Road, off the Ironbridge bypass (A4169).

“The scale and details included within the scheme ensure that the proposed houses sit well within the site and give adequate amenity space for each dwelling and cause no problems with any neighbouring properties,” said a design and access statement.

“The design of the properties follows traditional lines with low eaves and dormer windows. Materials will be traditional brick with brick detailing around the windows and at eaves level.”

An ecology survey submitted as part of the plans showed a ‘potential bat roost’ in three of the current buildings but ‘no evidence of nesting’.

“It is recommended that the biodiversity value of the site will be enhanced post construction with the inclusion of bat and bird boxes,” the planning statement added.

“Hedgehog highways will be included to minimise the risks of fragmentation. The landscaping will also be maintained by planting new native species hedgerows and trees.”

A flood risk assessment has also been submitted for the scheme which found that the site was in a ‘very low flood risk area’. However, Lightmoor Road and adjoining roads are in ‘Flood Zone 3’.

“The site itself does not flood,” the design statement concluded. “The adjacent highway has potential to flood, but the local neighbours have not witnessed any flooding in this area in the last 14 years.”

The scheme has been objected to by David Banks, from Doseley, who said: “The area needs more infrastructure and more services, when are the council going to accept this.”