Shropshire Fire & Rescue were called to KFC at Trench Lock after reports of a van fire

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to KFC at Trench Lock, Telford at around 11.15am on Friday, to reports of a vehicle fire.

One fire engine from Telford Central was mobilised to the scene, which saw a van ablaze in the entrance to the restaurant's car park.

A photograph from the scene showed a white van with its front end severely damaged by the fire.