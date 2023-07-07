Family's plans for new homes to support parent quashed after second refusal

Tiddiecross Lane, Charlton. Photo: Google

The plans would have seen the demolition of the existing bungalow in Tiddiecross Lane, Charlton, and replaced with three properties.

“The property benefits from a significantly over-sized garden relative to the scale of the existing dwelling, thus the land is under-utilised,” said the applicant in their planning statement.

“As the appellant’s parent continues into their retirement years, the existing property is no longer suitable to meet their needs. Given the significantly limited housing stock in this location, redevelopment of the site is the only viable option to allow formation of a suitable home in this area.”

The plans would include a ‘self-build’ project and replacement bungalow for the current homeowner and then additional homes for the applicant and their sibling.

Telford & Wrekin Council refused the plans last year stating that construction in rural areas is ‘strictly controlled in line with overall strategy’.

“In this instance, the proposed scheme does not meet any of the exception criteria listed,” the decision notice said.

“Furthermore, Charlton lacks adequate facilities such as schools, shops and a doctor’s surgery; as such, the location of the application site would not fulfil the social and environmental aims of sustainable development and the harm caused is not outweighed by the public benefit associated with the proposed development.”

The applicant appealed the decision stating that the council had a ‘short-sighted’ position about settlement boundaries.

“It is short-sighted to prohibit all development outside of defined settlement boundaries with established case law confirming that the defined settlement boundary is not necessarily determinative and that the key policy of significantly boosting our supply of homes is a material consideration,” argued the applicant.

“On that basis, development outside of a defined settlement boundary is not automatically inappropriate development and can thus be appropriate.

“The site is not considered to be a heritage asset, nor is it within reasonable proximity of any other known heritage asset. As such, the alleged harm is assumed to be in the context of the openness and character of the countryside, its landscape character, agricultural character, and rural character.”

The applicant also said that the proposed plans would have ‘no detrimental impact’ on residential amenity, nature conservation, biodiversity sites or locally important open space and did not have any flood risk.

In the council’s statement of the case, planning officer Chloe Edgington said that the plan was not ‘purely’ refused on the proposed properties being outside of a settlement boundary.

She said: “Officers have not refused the proposed scheme purely because it falls outside of a defined settlement. An assessment was carried out based on the relevant local and national planning policies and the scheme was not considered to comply, due to it not resulting in sustainable development or meeting one of the exception criteria for housing development within the rural area.

“As such, whilst the comments within the appellant’s statement of case have been noted, officers remain of the view that residential development within the rural area will be strictly controlled and as the application site falls outside of the five named settlements and the proposal does not meet one of the, the principle of residential development is not appropriate.”

The planning inspector sided with the council and refused the plans. He concluded: “The harm caused by the proposed development would be associated with the increased reliance on the use of private motor vehicles and undermining the plan-led system.

“In this case, the proposed development aims to provide accommodation for two siblings to support an elderly relative. I sympathise with these circumstances; however, I have not been provided with substantive evidence that the appeal scheme is the only feasible option to achieve the appellant’s aims. Therefore, while I acknowledge the benefits the houses would bring, these attract moderate weight.