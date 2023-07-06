Stirchley residents assured vehicle fire an 'isolated incident'

The burnt out car in Holmer Lake

The blaze in Holmer Lake in Stirchley saw Shropshire Fire and Rescue called to the scene at around 10.15pm, with the car described as being "fully involved in fire".

It has now been revealed that police are investigating the incident.

Issuing a picture of the burnt out car, PCSO Katy Balaam of West Mercia Police said: "Officers were called to a vehicle on fire at 10:20pm last night at Holmer Lake.

"We would like to reassure residents that this is believed to be an isolated incident and investigations are ongoing."