Rural school's car park plans to ease congestion approved

Crudgington Primary School. Picture: Google Maps

Crudgington Primary School has had change of use proposals approved to convert a strip of agricultural land – which runs adjacent to the school – into a car park.

Telford & Wrekin Council approved the change of use the plans, which will allow the school to implement a one-way system allowing cars to enter the car park before exiting onto the A442.

“The works aim to create an improved system for pupil drop off/pick up by creating more parking space, and a circular route around the school to reduce congestion,” the school said in a design and access statement.

“At present the school accommodates for approximately 27 vehicles for staff and visitors, during school drop off and pick up vehicles make use of near lay-bys and the neighbouring side street, congestion is a significant issue at busy times.

“The car park will provide a much-needed parking area for staff, visitors and parents and will help manage congestion during school opening and closing for pupils. The car park fits well within its surroundings, uses sustainable technology, and reduces the need for road parking.”

The car park will be fitted with 18 new solar street lights, with the same lights also installed in the existing car park.

Waters Upton Parish Council supported the change of use plans ‘to enable safe drop off and pick up points for the children’.

The parish council asked that the newly-fitted gate and fencing is in keeping with the school’s rural location.

Councillors also said that overnight lighting of the car park strip ‘would not be required’ and asked that lights are turned off when not in use.

The only objector to the plans claimed that the strip of agricultural land should be used ‘to do positive things’ and not turned into a car park.

They also claimed that the school should be encouraging walking, cycling and the use of public transport links.

In response Andy Woolley, a resident of nearby village Cold Hatton, claimed that ‘many’ parents had no other option but drive to the school.

He said: “The agricultural land is merely a small strip of land that wouldn’t be particularly missed by the farmer.

“A farmer, who has so kindly offered this strip to the school for which we thank them for. I absolutely agree that the school should encourage more environmentally friendly travel, but unfortunately, the school is quite rural and the majority of pupils are not from the area.

“Public transport is virtually non-existent therefore, for many, car travel is the only viable option.”