How Telford Child Sexual Exploitation survivors are helping council

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHRIE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 06-Jan-16..Addenbrooke House - Telford & Wrekin Council - Telford Council - Telford, Shropshire.

The finding of an Independent Inquiry into Telford Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE) were released last July.

Led by Tom Crowther QC, the inquiry found that CSE had ‘thrived unchecked’ in the borough for decades and over 1,000 girls had been exploited.

Now some of those with ‘lived experience’ are helping the council to implement some of the 29 recommendations which the council is solely responsible for.

An update provided to councillors before their full council meeting next week says that the CSE survivors form part of the strategic implementation group.

“The council has engaged with three individuals with lived experience to support it through the implementation process,” says the report.

“Each of these individuals have experience of working in the field of CSE, providing support to others with experience of CSE, training professionals across the country and providing advice to government on matters relating to CSE, modern slavery and trafficking.

“These individuals provide valuable insight through their lived experience (and that of those that they have contact with), present constructive challenge and contribute information, research and examples of best practice that can be incorporated into the work that the council has undertaken and continues to undertake.

“They have also been consulted in relation to some of the recommendations that fall to partner agencies.”

In a YouTube video created to talk about their work, Holly Archer, one of lived experience consultees, says her role is to ‘make sure the real human aspect is brought into the room’.

“Any challenges that we come across, or that they come across (survivors of CSE) I’m able to bring to the table and tell people that there’s an issue,” said Mrs Archer.

“Child exploitation is always evolving. So we need to make sure that our policies and procedures and the way we react to that is also evolving with it too.”

Scarlette Jones, another lived experience consultees, says she sees herself as a ‘critical friend’ to challenge decisions made.

She added: “I’m very passionate about getting this right and I have no problem raising a concern, explaining why something is not working very well and trying to find a process or something that works better.

“I think we’re in the right path, I think there’s a lot more to do. What I want to show people is that actually we do a proper job.”

The third lived experience consultee is Joanne Phillips added: “I’m really impressed with how the council has come together. They are very clearly, very committed.”

A report to councillors released on Wednesday said that half of the ‘actions’ recommended in the inquiry – which the council is solely responsible for – are ready to be assessed.

A further 13 actions are ‘on track’ to be ready to be assessed by the independent chair of the inquiry Mr Crowther later this month.

Jo Britton, executive director for children’s services at Telford & Wrekin Council added: “This is not a paper exercise, this is about making a real difference in our communities.

“Regular input and robust challenge from our panel of people with lived experience of child sexual exploitation ensures that for every action we take, we are having an impact. We would like to thank them for their continued support and guidance.”

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, cabinet member for early years, children and young people, said that the council are ‘determined to take action on every recommendation’ set out in the independent report.

“A year after its publication, we’re making solid progress,” said councillor Reynolds.