Stamp, postcard and coin fair to take place this weekend

A picture from a previous stamp fair

The event takes place at Belmont Hall Community Hall, at Wellington Centre, Telford, from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, July 8.

The fair will feature a good range of stamps, postcards and coins, with items bought and sold.

Entry is free and some accessories will also be available for sale.

A spokesman for the organisers said masks and social distancing are optional, but people are asked to only attend if they are free of Covid symptoms.

Freshly cooked light refreshments will be available.