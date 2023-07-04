'Legendary' figure in legal circles celebrates 50 years as a Shropshire lawyer

John McMillan, who once attempted to prosecute an MP for damaging a mace in the House of Commons, has spent the last half decade working as a solicitor in Shropshire, primarily as a criminal defence lawyer.
A renowned and "legendary" figure in legal circles has been surprised by colleagues as he celebrates 50 years of being a Shropshire solicitor.
