'Legendary' figure in legal circles celebrates 50 years as a Shropshire lawyer

By Richard WilliamsTelfordPublished: Comments

A renowned and "legendary" figure in legal circles has been surprised by colleagues as he celebrates 50 years of being a Shropshire solicitor.

John McMillan is a keen gardener
John McMillan, who once attempted to prosecute an MP for damaging a mace in the House of Commons, has spent the last half decade working as a solicitor in Shropshire, primarily as a criminal defence lawyer.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

