Telford traffic brought to standstill as drivers warned of month of road maintenance work

Traffic ground to a halt on Rampart Way this morning (stock photo)

Roadwork bollards and signs closed off inside lanes on Rampart Way and A5 between the Queensway and Priorslee Avenue.

Motorists have been warned that several dual carriageways in Telford will be subject to closures, mostly overnight, through July as the council embarks on maintenance work.

Work included within the scheme includes barrier repairs, carriageway repairs, road sweeping, gully cleaning and street light test and repairs as well as general tree and grass cutting.

The work is part of the council's 'Pride in our Community' investment programme, undertaken by the council's highways contractor Balfour Beatty, street cleansing contractor Idverde and lighting contractor Prysmian.