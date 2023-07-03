Star students from Telford College celebrated at awards night

Janet Stephens, Carl Davies, Harry Rumbles, Chelsea Bowler, Robbie Pickles and Graham Guest

Certificates and gifts were presented in recognition of their outstanding achievements or significant improvements during the current academic year.

Telford College principal and chief executive Graham Guest said it had been ‘another fantastic year of achievement’ for the college, with a record number of students put forward for awards.

Mr Guest said: “This is our opportunity to recognise the outstanding achievements and progress of our students throughout the year - and to celebrate their success.

“I am incredibly proud of the way in which staff and students continue to show such teamwork, commitment, pure hard work and tenacity."

The college's highest accolade, the Victor Ludorum trophy, was awarded to 18-year-old creative media student Carl Davies.

Carl Davies

The former Telford Priory School student’s designs have been chosen to appear at a fashion show at Enginuity in the Ironbridge Gorge later this year. Staff said that Carl had a "unique talent and passion for costume design.”

Two other special awards were handed out on the night, with former Ercall Wood School student Chelsea Bowler winning the Principal’s Special Award, and Harry Rumbles – who attended Newport’s Burton Borough School being named Apprentice of the Year.

Chelsea is a public uniformed services student described as ‘a model student who continues to be a fantastic ambassador for the college’. Her commitment to hard work has been recognised with a job in the military police.

Chelsea Bowler

Harry is on a mechatronics maintenance engineering apprenticeship with Market Drayton dairy company Muller.

Harry Rumbles

Staff said: “He always strives to deliver the highest standards, and takes pride in his ability to develop others along the way. Everyone that comes into contact with him oozes positivity.”

The awards were presented by two members of the college’s senior leadership team – vice principal of curriculum Rachael Wilson, and assistant principal for student experience and safeguarding, Magdaline Glynn.