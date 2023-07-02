Fire crews use breathing gear after oven catches fire in Telford home

The incident happened in Canongate, St Georges shortly before 10pm on Saturday. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was unable to confirm if there were any casualties or if paramedics were called.

Firefighters were on the scene for about half an hour.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 9.46pm on Saturday, July 1, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire.

"Incident involving fire in oven of domestic property. Crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet. Positive pressure ventilation used to clear smoke logging."

Two fire engines were mobilised from Telford Central station. An operations officer was in attendance.