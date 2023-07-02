Fire crews use breathing gear after oven catches fire in Telford home

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Fire crews had to use breathing equipment to clear smoke after an oven caught fire in a Telford home.

The incident happened in Canongate, St Georges shortly before 10pm on Saturday. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was unable to confirm if there were any casualties or if paramedics were called.

Firefighters were on the scene for about half an hour.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 9.46pm on Saturday, July 1, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire.

"Incident involving fire in oven of domestic property. Crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet. Positive pressure ventilation used to clear smoke logging."

Two fire engines were mobilised from Telford Central station. An operations officer was in attendance.

Crews used breathing apparatus, a covering jet, a hose reel jet and positive pressure ventilation to tackle the fire.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News