'Avoid the area': Five fire engines sent to blaze at Travelodge in Telford town centre

Travelodge in Southwater, Telford

Police urged people to stay away from the town centre after the fire at Travelodge in Southwater.

It happened at around 4.20pm. A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 4.22pm on Sunday, July 2, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a property fire in Telford. Fire extinguished using four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, and one covering jet. Positive pressure ventilation in use."

Fire fire engines were mobilised from Shrewsbury, Telford Training and Wellington stations. Operations, safety and principal officers were in attendance.