'Avoid the area': Five fire engines sent to blaze at Travelodge in Telford town centre

Five fire engines were sent to a blaze at a town centre hotel in Telford this afternoon.

Travelodge in Southwater, Telford
Police urged people to stay away from the town centre after the fire at Travelodge in Southwater.

It happened at around 4.20pm. A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 4.22pm on Sunday, July 2, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a property fire in Telford. Fire extinguished using four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, and one covering jet. Positive pressure ventilation in use."

Fire fire engines were mobilised from Shrewsbury, Telford Training and Wellington stations. Operations, safety and principal officers were in attendance.

West Mercia Police operations and communications said earlier on Twitter: "Telford town centre closed off. Emergency services in attendance at a fire. Please avoid to prevent further traffic disruption."

